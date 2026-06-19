The monsoon's advancement has slowed considerably over the past few days. Experts explain that the seasonal rain system usually receives a boost from low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal, which help pull moisture from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay into northern regions.

This year, the absence of such a system has left the monsoon stuck over parts of southern Maharashtra. Additionally, the current flow of moisture from the Arabian Sea remains weak and lacks the strong surge typically required for rapid monsoon progression. As a result, large parts of northwestern India continue to await the season's arrival.

Rainfall Deficit Grows, But Delhi May Get Pre-Monsoon Showers

The delayed monsoon has contributed to a widening rainfall deficit across the country. Between June 4 and June 18, India received significantly less rainfall than normal, with central and eastern regions experiencing particularly large shortfalls.

Despite the delayed monsoon, Delhi is likely to experience intermittent thunderstorms and isolated rain over the coming days. These weather events are being triggered by a western disturbance and local cyclonic circulations rather than the monsoon itself. Cloudy conditions are expected to persist, offering some relief from the heat, though temperatures in the city continue to remain slightly above seasonal averages.