Delhi and neighbouring NCR cities, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, are expected to experience cloudy skies along with intermittent light to moderate rainfall throughout Saturday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and surface winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are also likely.

The IMD had issued a yellow alert for the region, warning residents about possible weather-related disruptions. While the showers will provide relief from the uncomfortable humidity, strong winds may increase the risk of falling tree branches and weak hoardings. Waterlogging and slippery roads could also affect daily commuters.