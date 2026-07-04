Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert, Thunderstorms and Cooler Temperatures Expected
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon has brought much-needed relief to Delhi-NCR after days of scorching heat and humidity. The IMD forecasts cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures, with wet weather likely to continue
Delhi-NCR to Witness Pleasant Weather with Rain and Strong Winds
Delhi and neighbouring NCR cities, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, are expected to experience cloudy skies along with intermittent light to moderate rainfall throughout Saturday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and surface winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are also likely.
The IMD had issued a yellow alert for the region, warning residents about possible weather-related disruptions. While the showers will provide relief from the uncomfortable humidity, strong winds may increase the risk of falling tree branches and weak hoardings. Waterlogging and slippery roads could also affect daily commuters.
Temperature Drops as Monsoon Keeps Heat in Check
The monsoon has significantly lowered temperatures across the national capital. On Saturday, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33°C, while the minimum may settle near 24°C. Cloud cover throughout the day will help maintain pleasant conditions.
Early morning temperatures hovered around 30°C, with humidity levels remaining high. Although rainfall intensity may vary during the day, weather conditions are expected to remain favourable compared to the extreme heat experienced over the past week.
IMD Forecasts Wet Weather Throughout the Coming Week
The IMD expects the monsoon to stay active across Delhi-NCR over the next several days. Rain and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with daytime temperatures ranging between 34°C and 36°C and minimum temperatures staying between 23°C and 24°C.
Frequent spells of rain are expected to keep the weather comfortable, but residents should prepare for occasional traffic delays and water accumulation in low-lying areas. Those travelling during thunderstorms are advised to remain alert and follow official weather updates.
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