The Centre told the Delhi HC that Rana Ayyub's tweets were blocked by X. Her counsel called the plea infructuous, but the petitioner noted the tweets are just withheld in India. The court asked the petitioner to file a rejoinder.

The Central Government on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that tweets posted by Journalist Rana Ayyub have been blocked by the social media platform X.

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Delhi HC Questions Ayyub's Counsel

The counsel for Rana Ayyub questioned the maintainability of the petition, calling it infructuous after the steps taken by X on the order of the Central Government.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked the counsel for Ayub, "Are you justifying the tweets?"

Justice Kaurav asked the petitioner what you have to say. The petitioner Amita Sachdeva informed the court that her prayers to delete the tweets were not met. These tweets are only withheld in India. It can be seen from any other part of the world. Tweets can be seen within India using a VPN.

The High Court asked her to file a rejoinder on the affidavit filed by the respondent Central Government. The next date of the hearing is October 12.

Background of the Case

The High Court is dealing with a petition seeking the removal of the tweets. Social Media platform X had filed its response in the high court.

The Central Government filed the affidavit Pursuant to the direction of April 20, 2026. The central government said that it asked the X to take action in this regard on April 24, 2026.

Delhi High Court had sought a response from the Central Government and Rana Ayyub on a plea seeking the taking down of tweets allegedly posted by her.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, on behalf of the Delhi police, earlier had submitted that a request was sent to the concerned ministry to take action on the tweets. Delhi police had submitted that they have informed the concerned ministry that it would take action as per law.

Petitioner's Allegations

It is alleged by Amita Sachdeva that the tweets are against Hindu deities, Veer Savarkar and the Indian Army.

During the hearing, Advocate Makrand D. Adkar had appeared for petitioner Amita Sachdeva. They have alleged that tweets are derogatory and objectionable.

The counsel for Rana Ayyub had submitted that the petition is not maintainable and will file the response on maintainability.

The high court had called the tweets derogatory, inflammatory and communal.

It is stressed by the petitioner that despite the order of the trial court, these tweets have not been deleted.

The Saket court had directed the registration of an FIR in this matter on the Complaint moved by Amita Sachdeva.