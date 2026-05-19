TMC clarified that Jahangir Khan's decision to withdraw his nomination from the Falta re-poll was 'personal'. The party alleged pressure from BJP while Khan cited the development and peace of the constituency as his reasons.

TMC distances itself from candidate's withdrawal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday said that the decision for Jahangir Khan to withdraw his nomination from the Falta constituency re-poll was "personal" and the call was not made by the party. In a statement, the party alleged pressure on TMC workers in Falta following post-poll violence in the state. With Jahangir Khan withdrawing from the elections, the TMC said that some party leaders "succumbed to the pressure and chose to step away."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

TMC said in the statement, "The decision taken by Jahangir Khan to withdraw from the Falta re-poll is his personal decision and not that of the party. Since the election results were declared on May 4, more than 100 of our party workers have been arrested in Falta AC alone. Several party offices have been vandalised, shut down, and forcibly captured in broad daylight through intimidation, while the EC continues to turn a blind eye despite repeated complaints."

"Even in the face of such pressure, our workers remain rock-solid and continue to resist the BJP's intimidation unleashed through agencies and the administration. However, some eventually succumbed to the pressure and chose to step away from the field. We strongly condemn this. Our fight against the Bangla Birodhi BJP will continue- both in West Bengal and in Delhi," the party stated.

Khan cites 'peace and development' for withdrawal

Earlier today, Jahangir Khan announced the withdrawal of his nomination from the re-election for the Falta Assembly constituency. In a press conference, he said, "I am a son of Falta's soil. I would want Falta to stay peaceful, healthy, and good. And I want more and more development for Falta. So let there be a Golden Falta, that was my dream. That's why our Chief Minister is giving a special package for the development of Falta. For that reason, I am withdrawing myself from the upcoming repoll contest on May 21."

When questioned if this was a personal decision or enforced by the TMC, he responded, "I have answered many questions before. Today, what I had to say was that I have withdrawn from this contest. For the sake of the people of Falta, for the sake of Falta's development, for the sake of maintaining peace in Falta."

"My objective is to ensure peace and security in Falta, and to foster its maximum possible development. My vision was 'Sonar Falta.' Our Chief Minister is providing a special package for the people of Falta; it is for this very reason that I am withdrawing my nomination. I have withdrawn my candidature in the interest of Falta's development and peace," he reiterated.

Falta re-poll background

The re-poll in the 144-Falta Assembly Constituency is scheduled to take place on May 21, after irregularities were reported in the polling during the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a fresh poll be held across all 285 polling stations in the Falta Constituency, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies. Votes will be counted on May 24.

According to the ECI, directives for fresh re-polling have been given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29."

The BJP had won 207 seats in West Bengal, forming its first-ever government in the State with Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister. The TMC won 80 seats in the Assembly polls. (ANI)