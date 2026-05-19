Whistle-blower Shashikant Suthar claims "concrete evidence" in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. He states that Chemistry and Biology questions from pre-circulated PDFs perfectly matched the actual exam paper, prompting a CBI and SOG investigation.

'Concrete Evidence' in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak, Claims Whistle-blower

Whistle-blower Shashikant Suthar on Tuesday claimed that there was "concrete evidence" in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. He alleged that several questions in the examination matched PDFs circulated before the test, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to involve the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) in the investigation.

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How the Alleged Leak Was Detected

Speaking to ANI, about how the alleged leak was detected, Suthar said that after the NEET-UG examination concluded on May 3, he was analysing the paper and solving students' doubts when an acquaintance showed him a PDF containing Chemistry questions. "After the exam on 3rd May and solving the paper for my students, I met a known person. This person showed me a PDF which had a few questions from Chemistry. When I matched those 45 questions from the PDF document to those mentioned in the NEET-UG paper, I was left shocked, as all 45 questions matched," he said.

He further claimed that another PDF containing Biology questions was also verified with the help of a fellow teacher. "We also asked a teacher to tally 90 Biology questions with those in the NEET exam paper; those too matched. We approached NTA with the details, and they acted fast. CBI, SOG were also roped into the investigation," Suthar added.

Re-examination Mandated Amid Controversy

Suthar further stated that the availability of what he described as "concrete evidence" compelled the government to take a decision regarding a re-examination. "This time we had concrete evidence, and the government had to make a decision for re-NEET," he said.

Whistle-blower Expresses Disappointment

Expressing disappointment over the alleged involvement of educators in the matter, Suthar said the incident had deeply affected students who had prepared rigorously for the examination. "As a teacher, I never thought a teacher would be involved in this. We need to understand that the sacrifices of students go to waste," he added.

This comes amid mounting controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination after allegations of a paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the exam. The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21. As a corrective measure, the Union Education Minister has announced that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year. (ANI)