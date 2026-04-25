The national capital, Delhi, is witnessing its first severe heatwave of the season, with temperatures crossing 43°C in several areas. The Ridge station recorded 43.1°C, while Safdarjung touched 41.9°C, both significantly above normal. Nights are offering little comfort, with minimum temperatures hovering around 24.5°C. The blazing sun, cloudless skies, and prolonged dry spell have combined to create furnace-like conditions across the city.