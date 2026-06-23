For June 23, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies across Delhi-NCR. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38°C, while the minimum temperature may settle near 29°C.

Although no weather warning has been issued for Tuesday, conditions are expected to remain relatively pleasant compared to recent days. Morning hours may feel warm, but cloud cover and occasional breezes are likely to improve conditions later in the day. Humidity is expected to remain around 37 percent, with winds blowing at approximately 11 kmph.

The department has also indicated the possibility of light rainfall and thunderstorms in isolated areas, which could further ease the discomfort caused by humid conditions.