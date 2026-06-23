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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR Set for Weather Change as Temperatures Stay Below 40°C
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is likely to experience a welcome shift in weather this week, with cloudy skies, light rainfall, strong winds expected to bring relief from the intense summer heat. Temperatures are set to remain below 40°C mark
Delhi-NCR Weather Set to Turn Pleasant
Residents of Delhi-NCR can expect a noticeable change in weather conditions over the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region will witness overcast skies, light showers, and gusty winds throughout the week.
ALSO READ: Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain Likely as Temperature Stays Around 39°C in NCR
The improved weather pattern is expected to provide relief from the harsh heat that has gripped the capital in recent weeks. Importantly, maximum temperatures are not expected to cross 40°C in the near future, offering a more comfortable environment for residents.
Today's Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Light Rain and Strong Winds
For June 23, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies across Delhi-NCR. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38°C, while the minimum temperature may settle near 29°C.
Although no weather warning has been issued for Tuesday, conditions are expected to remain relatively pleasant compared to recent days. Morning hours may feel warm, but cloud cover and occasional breezes are likely to improve conditions later in the day. Humidity is expected to remain around 37 percent, with winds blowing at approximately 11 kmph.
The department has also indicated the possibility of light rainfall and thunderstorms in isolated areas, which could further ease the discomfort caused by humid conditions.
Monday's Weather and Air Quality Situation
On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4°C at the Safdarjung weather station, slightly below the seasonal average and 0.5°C lower than the previous day's reading.
Among the city's monitoring stations, the Ridge area emerged as the hottest location, recording a maximum temperature of 39.4°C, though it remained 1.5°C below normal levels. Ayanagar recorded 38.7°C, while Lodhi Road and Palam registered 38.8°C and 38.1°C respectively.
Minimum temperatures also remained moderate. Safdarjung recorded 27.3°C, while Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar reported minimum temperatures of 24.7°C, 26.6°C, 24.6°C, and 25.3°C respectively.
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality deteriorated significantly following a dust storm. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 228 at 4 p.m., placing it in the "poor" category. The AQI had been recorded at 127 on Sunday before worsening sharply due to dust-laden winds, highlighting ongoing concerns over air pollution in the national capital.
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