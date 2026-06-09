According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation over northern Haryana and adjoining regions remains active at an altitude of about 1.5 kilometres above sea level. Additionally, a fresh western disturbance is expected to impact the western Himalayan region from June 11 onwards. These weather systems are likely to trigger a shift in atmospheric conditions across north India, including Delhi-NCR, paving the way for cooler and more unsettled weather later in the week.