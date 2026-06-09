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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR Braces for 43°C Heatwave as IMD Predicts Rain Relief Later This Week
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR residents are set to endure two more days of intense heat and heatwave conditions, with temperatures touching 43°C. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorms
Delhi-NCR Faces Two More Days of Extreme Heat
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Delhi-NCR will continue to experience severe heat for the next 48 hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by nearly 2°C, reaching around 43°C. Hot and dry winds, combined with increasing humidity, are likely to make outdoor conditions particularly uncomfortable. Residents have been advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses as daytime temperatures remain exceptionally high.
ALSO READ: Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Keep Temperatures Below Normal
Weather Systems Signal a Change in Conditions
According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation over northern Haryana and adjoining regions remains active at an altitude of about 1.5 kilometres above sea level. Additionally, a fresh western disturbance is expected to impact the western Himalayan region from June 11 onwards. These weather systems are likely to trigger a shift in atmospheric conditions across north India, including Delhi-NCR, paving the way for cooler and more unsettled weather later in the week.
Rain, Thunderstorms and Temperature Drop Expected
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for June 12 and June 13, forecasting rainfall, gusty winds and thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR. As cloud cover increases due to the western disturbance, temperatures are expected to decline significantly. IMD estimates that daytime temperatures could drop by 4°C to 6°C after the current heat spell. While minimum temperatures may rise slightly until June 10, a gradual cooling trend is anticipated thereafter. The expected showers and cooler winds could bring substantial relief from the oppressive summer conditions.
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