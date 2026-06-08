The brief relief from the heat on Sunday is expected to be short-lived as temperatures rise once again across Delhi-NCR. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature could reach 42°C by Tuesday, while daytime conditions remain hot and humid. On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6°C and a minimum of 27.8°C. Residents may experience increasing discomfort as humidity levels rise alongside the heat.

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