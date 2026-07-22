Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained during a protest in Delhi over the NEET-UG scam. Shashi Tharoor called the detentions wrong, and Manickam Tagore demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Congress Protests in Delhi; Leaders Detained

Following the Congress protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the detention of Congress leaders, including LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday that there is a need to raise the issues and demands of the public. The leaders were released later. Speaking to ANI about the detention of Congress leaders during the protest, Tharoor said, "What happened is absolutely wrong. This should not happen in a democracy. We need to raise the issues and the demands of the public."

'Blood on This NEET-UG Scam': Manickam Tagore

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Tamil Nadu Party Committee President Manickam Tagore on Tuesday alleged that the "blood of India's brightest is on this NEET-UG scam". He also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "152 paper leaks from 2014 . Shameless Pradhan resign first . 93 NEET-linked student suicides since 2021. At least 13 dead in the 46 days after his own government's paper leak forced a re-test. And Union Education Minister @dpradhanbjp responds to calls for his resignation with... a Sanskrit shloka on the glory of the Guru. Pradhan,the blood of India's brightest is on this NEET-UG scam. Spare us the sermon. Resign."

Leaders Released After Detention

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with several other leaders, were released from detention after Delhi Police's action over the party's protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several opposition leaders left from Chhatrasal Stadium, where they were brought under detention by the police. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi reached the Mandir Marg Police Station, where Priyanka Gandhi was detained.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera protested at Lok Kalyan Marg. Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar also joined the protest.

The whole fiasco came after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s 'Sansad Chalo' protest on Monday, which was met with police action in Central Delhi (ANI)