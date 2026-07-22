Samajwadi Party workers staged a protest in Lucknow against the Centre over the alleged police lathi-charge on students in Delhi and the detention of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. SP leaders accused the BJP government of being undemocratic.

Samajwadi Party workers on Tuesday evening staged a protest against the Central government to condemn the alleged police lathi-charge on students in New Delhi and the subsequent detention of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

SP Leaders Slam 'Undemocratic' Government

LoP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Samajwadi Party MLA Mata Prasad Pandey alleged that the BJP government doesnot believe in democracy. "This is a democratic process, in which we have the right to sit on a dharna, to hold protests. There is no need for excessive interference by the government in this. We take to the streets to make our point... This is a part of the democratic process. Unfortunately, this government does not believe in democracy and wants to eliminate democratic processes...", he told ANI.

SP MP Iqra Hasan said that democratic values were being undermined and accused the government of avoiding accountability. "Democracy has come to an end in this country today. This government has wreaked havoc across Delhi just to save one person's position. They are so arrogant that they can't remove one person. This wasn't a huge demand. The people of the country wanted accountability from the government, and instead they were subjected to this treatment," Hasan said.

SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq said, " said "If you refuse to listen to the voices of senior leaders of this country, then with whom will the government communicate? We strongly condemn this and demand that the government relinquish its stubbornness. It should listen to the legitimate demands of the students and youth of this country. Otherwise, a revolution will come, and in this wave of revolution, no party in the world, let alone the Bharatiya Janata Party, will be able to withstand it," Barq said.

SP MP Priya Saroj said that the public has delivered their response in the form of the protests. "The time has come for the public to give their answer. We will not be intimidated by the suppression of our voice. We will emerge stronger. This government is subjecting our youth to 'lathi-charge' instead of answering them," she said.

SP MP Rajeev Rai targeted the government over the police action, saying, "This is an arrogant government which uses batons on children and girls. There is public anger against this government of thieves. Just like a lamp flutters before it goes out, similarly the government is fluttering and counting its last breaths."

Opposition Leaders Detained and Released in Delhi

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with several other leaders, were released from detention after Delhi Police's action over the party's protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several opposition leaders left from Chhatrasal Stadium, where they were brought under detention by the police.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi reached the Mandir Marg Police Station, where Priyanka Gandhi was detained.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera protested at Lok Kalyan Marg. Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar also joined the protest.

The whole fiasco came after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s 'Sansad Chalo' protest on Monday, which was met with police action in Central Delhi (ANI)