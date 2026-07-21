Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms for Next 5 Days
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Heavy overnight rain brought welcome relief from sticky humidity across Delhi-NCR as temperatures dropped significantly. The IMD has forecast more rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next five days
Monsoon Regains Strength Across Delhi-NCR
The southwest monsoon has become active once again over Delhi and the National Capital Region, bringing widespread rainfall early Tuesday. The showers helped lower temperatures and eased the uncomfortable humidity that had persisted over the past few days.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy skies are expected to dominate the region, while intermittent rain is likely to continue across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. Weather officials have urged residents to remain cautious, especially during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorms.
Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected
The IMD has predicted several rounds of light to moderate rainfall through Tuesday, with isolated areas likely to receive heavy showers. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph, are also expected to affect many parts of Delhi-NCR.
The rainy spell is expected to continue into Wednesday, with moderate to heavy rain forecast during the morning hours before easing into scattered showers later in the day. Authorities have advised commuters to plan travel carefully, as waterlogging and traffic disruptions may occur in low-lying areas.
Cooler Temperatures and Five-Day Weather Outlook
Rainfall has led to a noticeable drop in temperatures across several parts of the region. Gurugram Sector 51 recorded one of the lowest temperatures at 24.1°C, while Indirapuram in Ghaziabad registered 26°C. Safdarjung recorded 27.4°C, Palam 27°C and Ayanagar 28.4°C. In comparison, Rohini, which received relatively less rainfall, recorded a higher temperature of 32.1°C.
The IMD's latest five-day forecast indicates that Delhi-NCR will remain under mostly cloudy skies until July 24. The most intense rainfall is expected on July 21 and 22, while lighter showers are likely to continue through July 23, keeping monsoon conditions active across the region.
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