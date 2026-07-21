The southwest monsoon has become active once again over Delhi and the National Capital Region, bringing widespread rainfall early Tuesday. The showers helped lower temperatures and eased the uncomfortable humidity that had persisted over the past few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy skies are expected to dominate the region, while intermittent rain is likely to continue across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. Weather officials have urged residents to remain cautious, especially during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorms.