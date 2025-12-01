- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi NCR has recorded its coldest November in five years, with night temperatures dropping sharply. The IMD warns of a further fall by December 5, while Uttarakhand readies for chilly mornings
Five-Year Cold Record Broken in Delhi NCR
Delhi NCR has experienced its coldest November in the last five years, according to the Meteorological Department. Even though daytime temperatures stayed relatively comfortable throughout the month, nights turned unusually chilly. By the end of November, night temperatures dipped to around 8 degrees Celsius, signalling an early and stronger-than-usual onset of winter in the region.
Sharp Temperature Fall Expected by December 5
The IMD has cautioned that the mercury may fall even further in the coming days. A significant drop in temperature is expected by December 5, raising the likelihood of harsher winter conditions across the national capital region. This early winter pattern marks a noticeable shift compared to previous years.
Uttarakhand to See Clear Skies and Morning Chill
In Uttarakhand, mornings are expected to remain cold with temperatures ranging between 9 and 10 degrees Celsius. Clear skies from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. may allow temperatures to fall gradually, adding a subtle chill to the early hours. Hilly regions will continue to experience cool, stable weather, but evenings could bring a sharper decline in temperature as cold winds return.
Cyclone Ditwa to Bring Heavy Rains in Southern States
Meanwhile, Cyclone Ditwa is influencing weather patterns over the southwest Bay of Bengal and parts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is likely in Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana on December 1. Northern Tamil Nadu may see intense rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching 70–80 km/h. A slight drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is expected in temperatures. Northeast India will remain stable for now, but minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 3 to 4 degrees over the next three days.
