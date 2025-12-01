Image Credit : ANI

Meanwhile, Cyclone Ditwa is influencing weather patterns over the southwest Bay of Bengal and parts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is likely in Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana on December 1. Northern Tamil Nadu may see intense rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching 70–80 km/h. A slight drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is expected in temperatures. Northeast India will remain stable for now, but minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 3 to 4 degrees over the next three days.