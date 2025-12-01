Image Credit : Getty

A death march has started in Sri Lanka due to the 'Ditwah' cyclone. All schools and colleges have been closed there. The Indian Navy's INS Vikrant has been deployed for rescue operations. Heavy rains and floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah have severely disrupted public life in Sri Lanka. According to the Disaster Management Center (DMC), 123 people have died so far, and 130 are missing. Lakhs of people have been affected by heavy rains and landslides in many parts of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the picture in Andhra Pradesh is also terrible. 'Ditwah' has intensified into a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal. According to sources, this storm has shown strength in South India after it hit the coast between Saturday night and Sunday. After wreaking havoc in Sri Lanka, Cyclone 'Ditwah' is now approaching the Indian coast. A red alert was issued in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. This storm wreaked havoc in the three states on Sunday.