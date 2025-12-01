- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone 'Ditwah' has wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka and has also hit southern India, causing many deaths. Meanwhile, temperatures are forecast to rise in Bengal due to a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal
Cyclone Cause Havoc
A death march has started in Sri Lanka due to the 'Ditwah' cyclone. All schools and colleges have been closed there. The Indian Navy's INS Vikrant has been deployed for rescue operations. Heavy rains and floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah have severely disrupted public life in Sri Lanka. According to the Disaster Management Center (DMC), 123 people have died so far, and 130 are missing. Lakhs of people have been affected by heavy rains and landslides in many parts of Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, the picture in Andhra Pradesh is also terrible. 'Ditwah' has intensified into a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal. According to sources, this storm has shown strength in South India after it hit the coast between Saturday night and Sunday. After wreaking havoc in Sri Lanka, Cyclone 'Ditwah' is now approaching the Indian coast. A red alert was issued in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. This storm wreaked havoc in the three states on Sunday.
Weather In Bengal
It has been reported that there is a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal and a pair of low pressure areas on the other side. Due to this, the temperature will increase in Bengal. The temperature will increase by about 2 to 3 degrees this week. There is no possibility of rain. According to sources, it will be between 17 and 18 degrees Celsius until next Monday. The heat will decrease from Tuesday. It may drop to 15 degrees Celsius by Friday.
Temperature Forecast In The City
Day and night temperatures will be slightly below normal. Temperatures will increase until Sunday. The mercury will decline from Tuesday. The maximum temperature in the city today will be 28 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature will be 18 degrees.
