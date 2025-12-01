- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon-like conditions are prevailing in winter. Moderate to heavy rains are already lashing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Now, the IMD is warning of another depression threat
Rains in the Telugu states
IMD Rain Alert: Rains persist in Telugu states post-monsoon due to weather systems in the Bay of Bengal. After Cyclone Montha, Cyclone Ditwah brings more rain despite weakening.
Cyclone Ditwah weakens.. but heavy rains continue
Cyclone Ditwah has weakened to a deep depression. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Nellore and Tirupati, with moderate to heavy showers in several other AP districts.
Heavy rains in these districts
Light to moderate rain is expected in several districts. Farmers are urged to be cautious during the paddy harvest. Residents are advised to take health precautions due to rain and cold.
Rough seas
Due to Cyclone Ditwah, the sea will be rough. Fishermen are warned not to venture out. Gusty winds of 45-65 kmph are expected along the south coast today, says APSDMA.
Highest rainfall here
On Sunday, Cyclone Ditwah brought heavy rain to parts of Nellore, Prakasam, and Tirupati. The highest rainfall was 8.7 cm in Kavali, 5.6 cm in Jaladanki, and 3.2 cm in Chittamur.
Rains in Telangana today
Cyclone Ditwah's impact extends to Telangana. A yellow alert is in effect for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and other districts, with light to moderate rain expected elsewhere.
