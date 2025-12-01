- Home
- India
- Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Schools Shut, Heavy Rain and Crop Loss as Cyclone Ditwah Weakens
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Schools Shut, Heavy Rain and Crop Loss as Cyclone Ditwah Weakens
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry remain on high alert as Cyclone Ditwah disrupts normal life, causing casualties, widespread crop loss, and precautionary school closures while the system weakens along the coast
Casualties and Damage Report
State officials confirmed that three people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Tamil Nadu within 24 hours, including cases of wall collapse and electrocution. Authorities also reported the death of nearly 150 cattle and extensive destruction of an estimated 57,000 hectares of farmland across delta districts.
Heavy Crop Loss in Delta Districts
The state’s disaster management department noted that large tracts of agricultural land in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai districts were inundated, severely affecting crops. Officials added that a full assessment would be carried out once floodwaters recede, after which the government is expected to announce compensation for affected farmers.
Cyclone Ditwah’s Position and IMD Alerts
The IMD placed north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast under a red warning as the weakened system continued to move parallel to the shoreline. The storm, which caused heavy casualties in Sri Lanka earlier, transitioned into a deep depression and was tracked roughly 80 to 140 km off key Tamil Nadu and Puducherry locations.
School Closures and Temperature Drop
Several Tamil Nadu districts declared school and college holidays in response to intense rainfall forecasts. Puducherry also ordered all government and private schools to remain shut on December 1. Meanwhile, the IMD predicted a dip of 2–3°C in minimum temperatures across parts of north and east India, with some regions already recording readings below 6°C.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.