Image Credit : @sriharikaranth/X

For Monday, patchy rain is expected nearby with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 19°C. Occasional light rain may continue, accompanied by high humidity of around 78% and winds at 18 km/h.

Air quality remains in the Good category, with AQI readings ranging from 30 to 90. From Tuesday onward, conditions are expected to gradually improve, with clearer skies and slightly warmer afternoons.