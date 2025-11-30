- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Severe cold is set to sweep Delhi NCR and Rajasthan as temperatures drop sharply from November 30. Foggy mornings, chilly nights, and worsening pollution are expected, with IMD warning of a harsher, drier winter ahead
Severe Cold Begins in Delhi NCR
The Meteorological Department indicated that a spell of severe cold would begin in Delhi NCR and western Rajasthan from November 30. Officials noted that temperatures were likely to fall sharply during the morning and night hours due to the arrival of cold winds. They also mentioned that this phase could feel drier than usual, and the cooling effect might intensify further because of the broader impact of Cyclone Ditwa.
Today’s Weather Conditions in the Capital
Weather officials suggested that Delhi would witness fog in the early hours, stretching from New Delhi to the central and eastern parts of the city. Temperatures across southern, western, and northern Delhi were expected to remain between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius. Light fog was also likely in Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, though it was expected to lift as the day progressed. The sky could stay partly cloudy, with the maximum temperature predicted to hover around 23 to 25 degrees Celsius. Since conditions were not expected to worsen, no major weather alert was issued for the day.
Haryana and Rajasthan to Face Harsher Cold
The Meteorological Department pointed out that severe cold would affect several regions from Haryana to Rajasthan toward the end of November. According to their forecast, an increase in cold winds could worsen the discomfort of residents. A sharp fall in morning and evening temperatures was expected, accompanied by dense fog that might make movement difficult. They also indicated that the ongoing influence of Cyclone Ditwa could lead to further cooling in western parts of South India, indirectly contributing to the cold conditions in these northern states.
Early December to Bring More Fog and Pollution Concerns
Forecasts suggested that noticeable weather changes would appear in Delhi NCR from the first week of December. Temperatures were likely to decline throughout the day, making conditions colder overall. Officials also stated that the extent of fog in the capital might increase between December 1 and 5, driven by continuous northwesterly winds. Meanwhile, pollution levels remained a serious concern. Delhi’s AQI touched 335 on Saturday morning, which fell under the very poor category. Although a slight improvement was expected compared to Friday’s pollution spike, air quality was still likely to trouble residents as winter intensified.
