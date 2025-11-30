Image Credit : ANI

Weather officials suggested that Delhi would witness fog in the early hours, stretching from New Delhi to the central and eastern parts of the city. Temperatures across southern, western, and northern Delhi were expected to remain between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius. Light fog was also likely in Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, though it was expected to lift as the day progressed. The sky could stay partly cloudy, with the maximum temperature predicted to hover around 23 to 25 degrees Celsius. Since conditions were not expected to worsen, no major weather alert was issued for the day.