Drop in Temperature Across Delhi-NCR
A fresh dip in temperature has increased the chill in Delhi-NCR. After several days of slightly warmer conditions, the minimum temperature slipped below 10 degrees Celsius on Monday, adding to the winter feel. The maximum temperature in the city settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius, around 0.6 degrees below normal.
Cold Winds from the Hills Intensify Chill
Snowfall in the northern hill states has begun influencing the weather in the national capital. The IMD recorded a minimum of 9.3 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below the seasonal average. Aaya Nagar was the coldest locality at 9.2 degrees. Lodhi Road recorded 9.6 degrees, while Palam and Ridge logged 10.5 and 10.6 degrees respectively.
Clear Skies and Light Morning Fog Forecast
According to the IMD, Tuesday is expected to bring clear skies along with early morning fog and mist. Daytime and nighttime temperatures are likely to remain around 24 and 9 degrees Celsius. Light fog is expected to persist during morning hours for the next few days even as overall weather conditions remain clear.
Mostly Clear Weather from 26 to 30 November
The weather department has predicted that Delhi will see mainly clear skies between 26 and 30 November. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may range from 8 to 12 degrees Celsius. In the last 24 hours, the city recorded a maximum of 26.6 degrees and a minimum of 12.7 degrees. Cloudy conditions are being influenced by a weak western disturbance.
