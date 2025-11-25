Image Credit : X

The weather department has predicted that Delhi will see mainly clear skies between 26 and 30 November. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may range from 8 to 12 degrees Celsius. In the last 24 hours, the city recorded a maximum of 26.6 degrees and a minimum of 12.7 degrees. Cloudy conditions are being influenced by a weak western disturbance.