Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Clear Skies and Comfortable Outdoor Conditions
Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for November 25. Expect a calm, clear day with temperatures between 17°C and 29°C. Plan your day with this detailed update!
Hyderabad Weather, November 25
Hyderabad is expected to have a calm and steady day on November 25. The weather will stay mostly clear, making it a comfortable day for regular outdoor activities.
Max temperature: 29°C
Min temperature: 17°C
Hyderabad weather on Tuesday
The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, while the minimum will drop to about 17°C. This means the morning will feel cool, and the afternoon will warm up but stay manageable.
Sunrise and sunset timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be around 30°C. This slight rise is due to local conditions, so it may feel a little warmer than the actual reading during the middle of the day.
On November 25, the sun will rise at around 6:26 am and set at about 5:39 pm, giving the city a little over eleven hours of daylight to work with.
Light breeze
Winds from the east will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze should help balance the afternoon warmth and keep the day pleasant overall.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App for accurate and timely weather updates anytime, anywhere.