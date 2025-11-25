- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to become Cyclone 'Seniyar'. While it may cause heavy rain in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal will get colder
Kolkata Weather
The low pressure is moving closer, heading west-northwest over the Bay of Bengal. By Monday, it intensified into a deep depression. A cyclonic circulation is also present about 7.5 km above sea level.
Cyclone Seniyar
According to meteorologists, this low pressure will gradually move northwest, gaining strength. It's expected to intensify into Cyclone Seniyar after forming over the Andamans.
Forecast
The Alipore Met Office reports the low-pressure area is over the South Andaman Sea and Malacca Strait. It has become more defined in the last 24 hours, with a cyclonic circulation 7.6 km above sea level.
Tuesday Forecast
By Monday, it intensified into a low pressure and started moving west-northwest. Today, Tuesday, gusty winds of 40-50 km/h may occur at sea. Heavy rain is possible in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands today.
Weather Update
The Met Office says the low pressure may intensify into a cyclone in the next 24 hours, positioned over West Bengal. However, no rain is likely in Bengal. Night temperatures will drop by 2 degrees, making it colder. Today's max temp is 27°C, min 16°C.
