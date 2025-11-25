Image Credit : Google

A well-marked low-pressure area that lay over the Malacca Strait and adjoining South Andaman Sea has moved yesterday (24-11-2025) toward Malaysia and nearby areas of the Malacca Strait. It is expected to move west-northwest and intensify into a low-pressure zone over the South Andaman Sea within the next 24 hours. It may then strengthen further into a cyclone over the south Bay of Bengal within the following 48 hours.

Similarly, the lower-level atmospheric circulation over the Kumari Sea and nearby regions remained over the same area yesterday (24-11-2025). Because of this, a new low-pressure zone is likely to form today over the Kumari Sea and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka. This system may strengthen gradually afterward. Another lower-level circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea also persisted in the same region yesterday.

As a result, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected today in a few places along coastal Tamil Nadu, and at isolated spots in interior areas, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 30°C and the minimum around 26°C.