Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued In These 4 Places; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set for more rain as the Northeast monsoon shows signs of strengthening. The IMD has issued an alert for four districts today, warning of heavy showers along with thunderstorms in several parts of state
Chennai Weather
Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely today in a few places along coastal Tamil Nadu, at isolated spots in interior Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. The Chennai Meteorological Centre has also said that heavy rain may occur at one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts.
Retreating Monsoon
There are early signs that the Northeast monsoon is beginning to pick up. Although the monsoon was officially declared last month, the rainfall so far has been far below expectations. While about 80 cm of rainfall was initially anticipated, not even 10% of that has materialised.
Weather Office Alert
In this situation, the weather office has warned that more cyclonic activity could develop in the coming days, strengthening the Northeast monsoon. For today, it has forecast rain for four districts in Tamil Nadu.
According to the latest bulletin
A well-marked low-pressure area that lay over the Malacca Strait and adjoining South Andaman Sea has moved yesterday (24-11-2025) toward Malaysia and nearby areas of the Malacca Strait. It is expected to move west-northwest and intensify into a low-pressure zone over the South Andaman Sea within the next 24 hours. It may then strengthen further into a cyclone over the south Bay of Bengal within the following 48 hours.
Similarly, the lower-level atmospheric circulation over the Kumari Sea and nearby regions remained over the same area yesterday (24-11-2025). Because of this, a new low-pressure zone is likely to form today over the Kumari Sea and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka. This system may strengthen gradually afterward. Another lower-level circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea also persisted in the same region yesterday.
As a result, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected today in a few places along coastal Tamil Nadu, and at isolated spots in interior areas, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram.
For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 30°C and the minimum around 26°C.
