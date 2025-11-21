- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR continues to battle rising cold and worsening pollution. Thick fog, low visibility and severe AQI levels are making daily life difficult as temperatures dip and air quality shows no sign of improvement
Steady Drop In Temperature
Cold conditions have intensified across Delhi-NCR, with morning and night chill becoming more prominent. Light fog is expected through the day, creating discomfort for commuters and increasing winter’s impact.
Persistent Fog and Dry Weather
IMD forecasts dry weather with mild fog in several parts of the region. Maximum temperature may stay near 27°C, while the minimum could hover around 12°C. Sunshine will appear intermittently but won’t ease the smog.
Air Quality Deteriorating
Delhi’s pollution levels remain alarming, with AQI readings crossing 400 at many stations. The air continues to fall under the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category, causing breathing issues and limiting outdoor activities.
Possible Weather Shift after November 23
A temperature drop is expected after November 23, with the maximum likely to fall to 23–24°C and the minimum dipping to 8–10°C. Partly cloudy skies are forecast, though no rainfall is anticipated.
