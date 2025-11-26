Image Credit : ANI

Weather officials reported that light to moderate fog would cover most parts of Delhi on the morning of November 26, including North, South, East, West, New Delhi, Shahdara as well as nearby cities like Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad. Visibility was expected to fall from around 1,000 meters to nearly 200 meters in a few locations. Since visibility in moderate fog ranges from 499 to 200 meters, commuters were advised to move cautiously, drive slowly, and remain alert while travelling early in the day.