Delhi Weather, April 20: Sunday in capital to be a sizzler; Outdoor activities not advised
Delhi Weather, April 20: Intense heat with temperatures reaching 39°C. Sunny skies and lack of breeze offer no respite.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Delhi Weather, April 20: Another hot Sunday in Delhi. According to the latest forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 39°C, while the minimum will be around 26°C. With no significant change in weather, it is likely that the capital will remain under intense heat for several days.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 43°C
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
Sunrise: 5:51 AM
Sunset: 6:50 PM
The sun rose at 5:51 AM. The sun will remain high and intense for most of the day, setting only at 6:50 PM.
Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day. Due to the lack of breeze, there will be no relief from the heat.
Stay well-hydrated throughout the day. Avoid outdoor activities during the peak hours. Wear light, breathable clothing and use sunscreen when stepping out.