Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rainfall or heatwave? THIS is the forecast; Check here
The Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for the next five days. What will the weather be like in West Bengal?
| Published : Apr 19 2025, 08:37 AM
2 Min read
While several states in the country, including Delhi and Rajasthan, are experiencing intense heat, the temperature has dropped in several states, including Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh, due to rain.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and the Gangetic West Bengal today. During this time, there is also a possibility of gusty winds of 40-50 kmph in several areas.
According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected in Northeast and East India over the next 5 days.
On April 18, there may be rain with thunderstorms in Bihar and some places in North Karnataka, and the wind speed may be 70 kmph. Heavy rain is likely at various places in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on April 18 and 19.
Heatwave alerts have been issued for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, East Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning in these states.
The highest temperature in the country in the last 24 hours was 46.0 degrees Celsius recorded in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Rajasthan is in the grip of intense heat.
The maximum temperature in West Bengal on Saturday will be 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius. The weather will be sunny throughout the day on Saturday.
