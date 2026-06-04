Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Alert as Rain, Thunderstorms Hit NCR
Delhi Weather Alert: After days of oppressive heat and humidity, Delhi-NCR witnessed rain and strong winds on Thursday. The IMD has now issued a red alert, warning residents of more thunderstorms, heavy showers and gusty winds through June 5
IMD Issues Red Alert for Delhi-NCR
Delhi Rains
The India Meteorological Department has placed Delhi under a red alert for June 4 and June 5 as intense weather activity is expected across the region. Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are likely to affect all districts of the national capital.
Wind speeds may reach 50-60 kmph and could occasionally gust up to 70 kmph. The weather office has also cautioned about the possibility of isolated hailstorms, urging residents to remain alert during outdoor activities.
Rain Brings Relief, More Showers Expected Till Saturday
Several parts of Delhi received rainfall on Thursday afternoon, bringing much-needed respite from the uncomfortable heat and humidity that had gripped the city. The change in weather led to a noticeable drop in temperatures and improved outdoor conditions.
According to the forecast, cloudy skies will continue over the next few days. Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected to persist through Friday, while similar weather conditions may continue on Saturday even though no formal alert has been issued yet.
Western Disturbance Driving Weather Change Across North India
Meteorologists attribute the ongoing weather activity to a fresh western disturbance and associated cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, Haryana and northwest Rajasthan. These systems are creating favourable conditions for widespread rain and thunderstorm activity across northern India.
Apart from Delhi, states including Haryana, Punjab, East Rajasthan and parts of West Uttar Pradesh are also expected to experience rain, lightning and strong winds through June 5. Meanwhile, Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to remain between 37°C and 39°C, while air quality continues to stay in the moderate category.
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