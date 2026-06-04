The India Meteorological Department has placed Delhi under a red alert for June 4 and June 5 as intense weather activity is expected across the region. Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are likely to affect all districts of the national capital.

Wind speeds may reach 50-60 kmph and could occasionally gust up to 70 kmph. The weather office has also cautioned about the possibility of isolated hailstorms, urging residents to remain alert during outdoor activities.