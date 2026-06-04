On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1°C and a minimum temperature of 27.4°C. The Safdarjung weather station reported a maximum temperature that was 0.9°C below normal but 1.4°C higher than the previous day. Ayaan Nagar registered the highest temperature in the city at 39.6°C.

During the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures across Delhi ranged between 39°C and 40°C, while minimum temperatures stayed between 25°C and 27°C. Southeasterly winds blowing at speeds of 5-10 kmph were observed throughout the day.

For Thursday, the IMD expects minimum temperatures between 27°C and 29°C and maximum temperatures between 37°C and 39°C. While warm conditions will persist, rainfall is likely to offer some relief.