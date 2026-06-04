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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi to Get Respite From Scorching Heat as Rain Alert Issued for June 4
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi residents may finally get relief from the oppressive heat as the IMD has forecast rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued across the capital region
IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Rain Set to Ease Delhi's Heat
After days of uncomfortable heat and humidity, Delhi-NCR is expected to receive some much-needed relief. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thursday and Friday, forecasting light rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across the region.
ALSO READ: Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Rain and Thunderstorms
Although temperatures rose slightly on Wednesday, weather officials believe the approaching rain system could help lower daytime temperatures and provide temporary respite from the sweltering conditions.
Temperatures Remain High, But Weather Conditions Are Changing
On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1°C and a minimum temperature of 27.4°C. The Safdarjung weather station reported a maximum temperature that was 0.9°C below normal but 1.4°C higher than the previous day. Ayaan Nagar registered the highest temperature in the city at 39.6°C.
During the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures across Delhi ranged between 39°C and 40°C, while minimum temperatures stayed between 25°C and 27°C. Southeasterly winds blowing at speeds of 5-10 kmph were observed throughout the day.
For Thursday, the IMD expects minimum temperatures between 27°C and 29°C and maximum temperatures between 37°C and 39°C. While warm conditions will persist, rainfall is likely to offer some relief.
Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds and Safety Advisory for Residents
According to the weather department, Delhi's sky will remain partly cloudy with intermittent cloud cover throughout the day. Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected from morning to afternoon, followed by another spell during the night.
Wind speeds could reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts touching up to 60 kmph during the afternoon and evening hours.
The IMD has urged residents to remain cautious during the changing weather conditions. People are advised to avoid standing in open areas or taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms due to the risk of lightning strikes and falling branches. Authorities have also recommended staying hydrated and wearing light-coloured, loose cotton clothing to protect against heat-related illnesses and dehydration.
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