The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on June 4 and 5, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and light rainfall. Weather experts say a Western Disturbance moving towards the Himalayan region is expected to trigger increased weather activity across North India. As a result, Delhi and nearby areas may experience cloudy skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

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Strong winds accompanying these storms could reach speeds of up to 60 km/h, while normal winds are expected to remain between 20 and 40 km/h.