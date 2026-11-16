Delhi Police's Big Women's Safety Push: 19,822 Dark Spots, 6,000 CCTV Cameras And More
Delhi Police's three-month action plan includes identifying 19,822 dark spots, installing 6,000 CCTV cameras in public parks, deploying 35 all-women PCR vans and 178 Pink Scooties, and reducing emergency response time to just over eight minutes.
Delhi Police sets 2030 deadline to raise women personnel to 25%
Delhi Police plans to increase the representation of women in its force from the current 17.3 per cent to 25 per cent by 2030, as part of a wider effort to improve women's safety in the national capital. The move is among several measures being introduced under a three-month action plan following directions issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters on October 24.
The plan focuses on improving security in public spaces, reducing emergency response times, strengthening police patrols and ensuring faster investigation and prosecution of crimes against women.
Here is a look at the key measures and what they mean for Delhi
19,822 dark spots identified, 6,000 CCTV cameras installed
One of the major priorities under the action plan is to make public spaces safer, particularly areas that women may find difficult to access or travel through after dark.
Delhi Police has identified 19,822 dark spots across the city. These locations are being examined as part of efforts to improve lighting, surveillance and security.
The force has also installed 6,000 CCTV cameras in public parks and completed safety audits of 1,635 parks.
Directions have been issued to complete fencing and boundary wall construction in all parks by January 26, 2027.
According to an official, gates and regular police patrolling have achieved complete coverage in 503 large parks. Police are also ensuring the deployment of PCR vehicles outside public parks.
Emergency response time reduced to 8 minutes
Another important part of the initiative is improving the speed at which police respond to emergency calls.
The response time of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) has been reduced from 11 minutes and 53 seconds to 8 minutes and 2 seconds.
A quicker response can be particularly important in cases involving harassment, assault or other emergencies where immediate police assistance is needed.
Delhi Police has also deployed 35 all-women Police Control Room (PCR) vans to strengthen its response to complaints involving women.
Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s October 24 directive, Delhi Police reported significant progress on its women's safety action plan. Key measures include installing over 6,000 park CCTVs, reducing ERSS 112 response times to 8:02 minutes, and deploying 178 Pink Scooties. Consequently, crimes against women declined substantially between 2016 and 2025, with molestation cases dropping by 63%: Sources
— IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2026
In addition, 178 'Pink Scooties', operated by women police personnel, are conducting active patrols across the city. Each personnel member averages 7.4 hours of duty.
These patrols are intended to improve police visibility and provide assistance in areas where women may face safety concerns.
Delhi Police aims for 25% women personnel by 2030
Women currently account for 17.3 per cent of the Delhi Police force. The department aims to raise this share to 25 per cent by 2030.
Increasing women's representation is expected to strengthen the force's capacity to handle complaints involving women and children, particularly cases requiring sensitive interaction with victims.
The presence of more women personnel can also help improve public confidence in reporting harassment and other offences.
1,225 rape and POCSO cases registered this year
Official figures show that Delhi Police registered 1,225 cases involving rape and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act between January 1 and October 31, 2026.
Chargesheets have been filed in 81 per cent of these cases. In 94 per cent of the cases, chargesheets were filed within the prescribed two-month timeframe, sources said.
In 2025, chargesheets were filed in 99 per cent of rape and POCSO cases, according to an official. Where the accused was initially unknown, the average time between registration of an FIR and filing of the chargesheet was 59 days.
Self-defence training and awareness campaigns expanded
Delhi Police is also focusing on prevention through public awareness and community participation. Under its 'Shishtachar' campaign, the force has conducted 17,387 drives and taken action against more than 1.24 lakh people.
It has also organised 22,662 outreach programmes, reaching around 15.9 lakh citizens.
In a proactive effort to strengthen women's safety, the Shishtachar Squad of East District Police carried out discreet surveillance in civil attire and foot patrolling at various locations under PS Madhu Vihar.
The initiative focused on identifying suspicious behaviour, preventing harassment and ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for women and other members of the public.
East District Police remains committed to maintaining vigilance and taking preventive measures to make public spaces safer for all.
📞 For emergency assistance, dial 112 or contact your nearest police station.
Vigilance on Ground. Safety for All.
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— DCP East Delhi (@DCPEastDelhi) November 16, 2026
👮♂️ शिष्टाचार अभियान | वेस्ट डिस्ट्रिक्ट पुलिस
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अभियान के दौरान पार्क एवं आसपास के क्षेत्रों में चेकिंग की गई तथा 3 व्यक्तियों के विरुद्ध धारा 65 दिल्ली पुलिस अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई की गई।
नागरिकों की सुरक्षा एवं सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर सुरक्षित वातावरण सुनिश्चित करने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस निरंतर प्रयासरत है।
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— DCP West Delhi (@DCPWestDelhi) November 13, 2026
Shishtachar Awareness Programmes were conducted across Delhi to promote courteous, respectful and responsible behaviour among the public.
The Shishtachar Squads interacted with citizens and sensitised them about civic discipline, respectful conduct and creating a safe and harmonious public environment.
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— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 3, 2026
Approximately 5.7 lakh participants have taken part in self-defence programmes, while 3.4 lakh people have been reached through child safety initiatives.
Police personnel are also conducting regular visits to educational institutions and workplaces involving women. Around 3,514 visits are being made every week to girls' schools, hostels, colleges and working women's hostels.
More special courts to speed up trials
Apart from prevention and emergency response, Delhi Police is focusing on ensuring that cases involving sexual offences move through the justice system more quickly.
The capital currently has 25 operational special courts. Another 37 courts are being established to speed up trials in rape cases and offences under the POCSO Act.
Police have also started appointing special public prosecutors, including experienced women advocates, to handle sensitive cases.
Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being prepared to provide a scientific framework for filing bail cancellation petitions, particularly in cases involving habitual sexual offenders. The aim is to prevent repeat offenders from misusing bail provisions.
What does the action plan mean for Delhi?
Delhi Police's three-month action plan combines increased surveillance, faster emergency responses, more visible patrols, community awareness and quicker legal proceedings.
The target of raising women's representation to 25 per cent by 2030 is another important part of the broader strategy.
However, the effectiveness of these measures will ultimately depend on their implementation, regular monitoring and the ability to make women feel safer in public spaces, educational institutions and workplaces across the capital.
(With inputs from agencies)
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