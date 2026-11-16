Delhi Police plans to increase the representation of women in its force from the current 17.3 per cent to 25 per cent by 2030, as part of a wider effort to improve women's safety in the national capital. The move is among several measures being introduced under a three-month action plan following directions issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters on October 24.

The plan focuses on improving security in public spaces, reducing emergency response times, strengthening police patrols and ensuring faster investigation and prosecution of crimes against women.

Here is a look at the key measures and what they mean for Delhi