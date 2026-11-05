A jewellery firm manager wanted in a rape case has been extradited from UAE to India after an international search involving Delhi Police, Interpol and CBI. Sajeer allegedly assaulted a woman in Delhi in October 2025 and left India in January 2026.

A 38-year-old senior manager of a jewellery firm wanted in a rape case has been extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India after a months-long international effort involving the Delhi Police, Interpol, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and several government agencies.

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The accused, identified as Sajeer Palli Mooppan, alias Sajeer PM, is a native of Kannur in Kerala. He was brought to Delhi on Wednesday after UAE authorities handed him over to a three-member Delhi Police team on November 4, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said on Thursday.

The case began with an alleged sexual assault in October 2025. Police said the accused fled India in January 2026 and was traced to Dubai, where he had reportedly started working at a shop selling plumbing accessories. His return followed an Interpol Red Notice, international coordination and approval of India's extradition request by the competent authority in Abu Dhabi.

How the alleged assault took place

According to the police, the incident took place during an employee birthday gathering at a lounge in Punjabi Bagh on October 1, 2025. The accused allegedly made a 20-year-old woman consume alcohol and intoxicating substances before sexually assaulting her.

Police said he then allegedly took her to a hotel in Karol Bagh, where he raped her in the early hours of October 2. He allegedly used the identity documents of a third person while checking into the hotel to conceal the woman's identity.

The woman initially reported the incident to the company's management. On October 4, 2025, the firm issued a show-cause notice to the accused and began an internal enquiry through its Internal Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework. However, he did not take part in the proceedings, police said.

The woman later sent another formal complaint to the company by email on December 18, 2025.

Accused leaves India as police investigation begins

Police said the accused left India on January 5, 2026. He travelled to the UAE and later began working at a plumbing accessories shop in Dubai.

The woman approached the Delhi Police on February 18, following which an FIR was registered at Karol Bagh police station. The case was registered under sections 64(1) (rape), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison or similar substances with intent to commit an offence), 319 (cheating by personation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigating team recorded the woman's statement, arranged a medical examination and collected technical and documentary evidence from the lounge and hotel. Police also examined hotel records, CCTV footage and identity documents.

A team from Karol Bagh police station travelled to Kerala to trace the accused. However, investigators found that he had already left the country. Further technical investigation established that he had travelled to the UAE on January 5.

Interpol Red Notice and extradition process

With the accused outside India, the Delhi Police began working with central agencies to trace him and secure his return.

On April 30, authorities initiated an Interpol reference communication through BHARATPOL, the CBI-developed digital platform used to facilitate international police cooperation and exchange information. Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against the accused on July 7.

A Red Notice is an international request to law enforcement agencies to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person, pending extradition or similar legal action. It is not an international arrest warrant and does not, by itself, require a country to arrest the person.

The Delhi Police maintained contact with the CBI, Interpol, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Bureau of Immigration and other agencies to pursue the extradition request.

Police said the competent authority in Abu Dhabi approved India's request on October 9. A three-member Delhi Police team travelled to the UAE on October 31 to complete the necessary formalities and bring the accused back.

UAE authorities formally handed him over to the police team on November 4, after which he was brought to Delhi. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)