The Haryana Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested two wanted suspects from Punjab linked to a major international narco-terror network connected to the recent Panchkula club shooting, bringing the total number of individuals in custody to nine.

Haryana ATS Arrests Two More Suspects in Panchkula Narco Terror Case

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], November 16 (ANI): In a breakthrough, the Haryana Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested two more wanted suspects from Punjab in connection with the international narco-terror network uncovered during the probe into the Panchkula club shooting case, police said.

"The two accused, carrying bounties of Rs 50,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively, were apprehended in a planned operation carried out by a special team of the Ambala Special Operations Group (SOG). Both suspects had been evading arrest by repeatedly changing their identities and whereabouts," ATS Superintendent Kuldeep Singh said.

Sharing details of the operation at a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula, ATS Superintendent Kuldeep Singh stated that the court has granted five days of police custody for the arrested suspects. "With these latest arrests, a total of nine suspects have been apprehended in the case so far. Police had earlier recovered two illegal pistols, 11 live cartridges, 529 grams of heroin (chitta), three vehicles, one motorcycle, and three cash-counting machines from the previously arrested accused," he said.

Further investigation is currently underway to trace foreign handlers, dismantle the weapons and narcotics supply chain, and uncover the financial trail of the drug money, police added.

Earlier on October 18, Haryana Police detained two local youths following a violent altercation in Karnal district that targeted a Jammu and Kashmir-registered passenger bus, prompting an official intervention from the J-K administration. The incident unfolded outside a hotel within the Bhutana police station's jurisdiction. According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rajeev Kumar, what began as a routine argument over parking quickly escalated into physical violence. "Yesterday, on October 17, 2026, at around 10:00 PM, the Karnal District Police Control Room received information regarding an altercation and the shattering of bus windows at the Divine Star Hotel, located within the jurisdiction of the Bhutana Police Station. Upon arriving at the scene, the local police verified the facts and determined that the incident stemmed from a parking dispute between the driver of a bus (bearing a J&K registration number) and some local youths travelling in a car,” the DSP said. (ANI)