Delhi Police have arrested a property dealer in Rs 1.75 crore fraud case involving a retired government employee. Police said Bhardwaj and his associates used forged property documents to lure the victim into multiple land deals during 2024-25. Carrying Rs 50,000 reward, Bhardwaj had been absconding for nearly a year before being traced to Sonipat.

Delhi Police have arrested a 67-year-old property dealer Brahm Swaroop Bhardwajwho was allegedly involved in a Rs 1.75 crore fraud targeting the pension savings of a retired government employee. The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 and had allegedly been absconding for nearly a year.

Retired pharmacist allegedly duped in land deals

According to police, the complainant is a retired government employee who had worked as a pharmacist at Tihar Jail. The alleged fraud took place during 2024-25. Police said Bhardwaj, along with his associates, allegedly approached the senior citizen with offers involving the sale and purchase of multiple plots in Delhi.

The accused allegedly used forged property documents during the transactions and induced the victim to part with around Rs 1.75 crore from his pension corpus.

An FIR was registered at Ranhola police station following the complaint. Police later obtained non-bailable warrants against the accused.

Accused traced to Sonipat

Bhardwaj remained untraceable for several months, prompting the AATS Dwarka team to begin a technical and manual surveillance operation.

Police said the team worked for around seven days to track him down. The accused was eventually traced to Sonipat in Haryana and arrested on September 13.

A reward of Rs 50,000 had been declared for the accused through an order issued on September 3, 2026.

Following his arrest, Bhardwaj was produced before a court, police said.

Investigation underway

Police are now investigating the alleged fraud and the role of Bhardwaj's associates. Investigators are also examining the property documents allegedly used in the transactions and the financial trail linked to the Rs 1.75 crore.

The case centres on allegations that the retired employee's pension savings were obtained through multiple property deals based on forged documents.

Further investigation is underway, with police working to identify all those involved and establish the full sequence of transactions.

(With inputs from agencies)