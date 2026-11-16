Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan confirmed the Indian Navy has transitioned to a 'builders' navy with over 100 indigenous vessels, noting 49 ships are on order and aiming for full self-reliance by 2047.

Navy Chief Declares Shift from Buyers to Builders for Indian Navy

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Asserting that the Indian Navy transitioned from a "buyers' navy" to a "builders' navy" many years ago, Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Monday said that around 49 ships are currently on order and all of them are being built indigenously in India. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in the national capital, the Navy Chief said the Indian Navy stopped relying on foreign countries to build its ships long ago and now operates over a hundred indigenous vessels, having commissioned its 100th indigenously designed and constructed ship a few months back.

Responding to a question on the theme of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) regarding when India would start building its own aircraft carriers and warships and stop relying on foreign companies, Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said, "Firstly, the Indian Navy has stopped relying on any foreign country for building its own ships many, many, many, many years back... We have commissioned our 100th ship that we have designed and constructed in this country a few months back. So we have more than a hundred indigenous ships now. All the ships of the line that we operate today are indigenous. We have about 49 ships on order as we speak. All of them are being constructed indigenously in Indian shipyards. So we have stopped being a buyers' navy many, many years back. We are a builders' navy; we build ourselves."

Tracing the history of domestic warship construction, the Navy Chief noted, "We built our first indigenous warship—a small one, a very modest one—in 1960. We set up something called the Central Design Office in 1964... We used to import aircraft carriers, but we've built one of our own. We commissioned it in 2022. It's called INS Vikrant. We are extremely, extremely proud of it. We are one among a small handful of nations that can build an aircraft carrier to its own design, and a nuclear-propelled ballistic missile submarine of its own design in its country itself. We are one among a small group of countries that can do that. We have built our aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant; it's completely indigenous in design."

At the same time, Admiral Swaminathan acknowledged that the force is not yet completely self-reliant in every area, pointing out continued dependence on foreign supplies. "Certainly, what the Navy wants is all being built in Indian shipyards. But that is not to say that we are completely self-reliant, because there are plenty of systems that we still are dependent on foreign supplies for: propulsion systems, for example—marine propulsion systems—some weapons, some sensors, some capabilities we don't have yet in this country," he said. "But I see that changing very fast. The Indian Navy has gone on record and said that by 2047, we want to be completely an Aatmanirbhar Navy. Which means that we are trying to set up an ecosystem in partnership—of course, under the direction of the Ministry of Defence, but in partnership with the Indian public sector industry and the private industry—to create an ecosystem wherein we are able to build all the systems that we want here," he further added.