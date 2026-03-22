The recent spell of rain and gusty winds has also improved air quality significantly, offering residents relief from pollution. However, IMD has warned that fluctuating weather conditions, including possible thunderstorms and further cloud build-up—may continue over the next couple of days.

Interestingly, March in Delhi is typically known for rising heat, with temperatures usually ranging between 20°C and 33°C. This sudden cool spell stands out as a rare deviation from the usual warming trend.