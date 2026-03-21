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Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies, Humid Conditions, and Light Showers Expected on March 21
Mumbai Weather Update: On March 21, 2026, Mumbai will experience warm and humid conditions with partly cloudy skies. The IMD predicts isolated light showers and occasional thunderstorms, so residents are advised to stay prepared for variable weather.
Mumbai Weather Update: On March 21, 2026, the city is expected to remain mostly warm with generally clear to partly cloudy skies, typical of pre‑monsoon March conditions. Despite occasional cloud cover, significant rain is not widely forecast, though some localized unseasonal showers or light drizzles may occur in isolated areas due to unstable air masses affecting western India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of possible thunderstorm and rain activity around Maharashtra including Mumbai and nearby regions like Pune, Thane, and Palghar, driven by intermittent moisture influx from the Arabian Sea. These disturbances may bring short bursts of rainfall and brief thunder activity, though widespread heavy rain is not certain.
Current temperature forecasts for Mumbai indicate daytime highs around the low 30s °C, with humid conditions continuing as typical for the city’s tropical climate in late March. Humidity levels are likely to remain elevated, keeping the atmosphere muggy, and residents may feel a mix of warmth and occasional cloudiness throughout the day.
Overall, this weather pattern reflects variable conditions where pockets of cloudiness or brief showers are possible, but mostly clear skies prevail. People planning outdoor activities should remain aware of light thunder or isolated rain chances and carry light rain gear if needed. Regular IMD updates will provide the most accurate conditions as the day progresses.
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