Former AP Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the YSRCP filed a PIL challenging the state's land policy, alleging the govt is allotting valuable public land to private real estate firms, including those from outside the state, at very low prices.

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the land policy of the state government, alleging that large extents of valuable public land are being allotted to a few real estate companies at very low prices.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the media here, Amarnath said the party has raised serious concerns over the decision to allocate land to private real estate firms, particularly companies from outside the state. "The YSR Congress Party has filed a Public Interest Litigation challenging the Andhra Pradesh government's land policy. We strongly question the government's decision to allot large extents of land to a few real estate companies at very low prices," he said.

YSRCP Questions Land Allotment Rationale

He further questioned the rationale behind allotting valuable public land to private real estate developers, stating that such decisions must serve the larger interests of the people and the state's economy. "It is unclear why the government is giving valuable land in Andhra Pradesh to real estate companies from other states. Public land should be used for projects that genuinely benefit the people and the state's economy," Amarnath said.

He also claimed that the real estate sector does not generate significant employment opportunities. "Real estate companies do not significantly create employment opportunities. Then what is the justification for allocating such lands to them at concessional rates?" he asked.

PIL Seeks Transparency and Accountability

Amarnath said that through the PIL, the party is seeking transparency and accountability from the state government over the policy decisions. "Through this PIL, we are demanding transparency and accountability from the state government. The government must explain why public assets are being handed over to select private companies at such low prices," he added.

Jagan Reddy Alleges Widespread Corruption

On Wednesday, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy said the budget presented by the Chandrababu Naidu government was filled with misleading numbers and false narratives.

Jagan said that since Chandrababu came to power, the "state's debt has been continuously increasing. During our five-year government, the total borrowing was about Rs 3.31 lakh crore. But in just two years of Chandrababu's rule, the debt has already crossed Rs 3.20 lakh crore.

"Whenever Chandrababu comes to power, Jagan said that revenues have declined and debts have risen. "The reason is clear - rampant corruption and large-scale misuse of resources. Government lands are being handed over to private real estate companies at throwaway prices. Lands worth thousands of crores in Visakhapatnam are being allotted to relatives and associates.

"The government is not even maintaining a minimum balance in the treasury, Jagan Reddy slammed the TDP. (ANI)