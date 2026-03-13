A 25-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in North Delhi's Lahori Gate. Police found her on a bed with bloodstains after forcing the door open. A man who checked in with her is the primary suspect. A case has been filed to trace him.

A 25-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in North Delhi's Lahori Gate area in the intervening night of March 11 and 12, police said.

How the incident came to light

According to Delhi Police, around 12:30 am, staff of Prince Hotel located at SPM T-point on Church Mission Road informed the beat staff that Room No. 205 was locked and the guest inside was not responding despite repeated knocking. The beat staff rushed to the hotel and, along with hotel staff, forced open the door after receiving no response from inside.

Crime scene investigation

Upon entering the room, police found a woman lying on the bed, partially covered with a blanket. Blood was also found on the bed. The Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were informed, and senior officers reached the spot. During inspection, a large amount of blood was found on the bed and blood stains were also noticed on clothes lying nearby. After examining the scene of the crime, the Crime Team and the FSL team collected exhibits from the spot.

Victim identified, suspect on the run

The deceased has been identified as a 25-year-old woman, a resident of Maujpur in Delhi. Her parents were informed and later reached the spot.

During the enquiry, police found that the woman had checked into the hotel around 12 pm with a man identified as Abhishek Tiwari (24). Police said the man left the hotel around 5 pm after locking the room from the outside.

Police register case, investigation underway

The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted at LNJP Hospital, and the body was later handed over to her family. Based on the circumstances, a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the accused, police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)