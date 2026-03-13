Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has assured that India's energy supplies are secure despite global disruptions. He highlighted diversification of crude and LPG sources, increased domestic production, and no shortage of fuel for consumers.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday assured Parliament that India's energy supplies remain secure despite major global disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In his statement in the Lok Sabha, Puri said the government has taken multiple measures to safeguard the country's energy security and ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products, cooking gas, and natural gas. In a post on X, he reiterated, "Despite the current geopolitical situation involving major energy producers, our energy imports are secure and continue to flow from different sources using non-Hormuz routes. We are comfortably placed and are able to meet the energy requirements of our citizens." Despite the current geopolitical situation involving major energy producers, our energy imports are secure and continue to flow from different sources using non-Hormuz routes. We are comfortably placed and are able to meet the energy requirements of our citizens. There is no… pic.twitter.com/rr2YTIXBMB — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 12, 2026

"There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, aviation turbine fuel or fuel oil. Retail outlets across the country are stocked, and supply chains are functioning normally," the minister said.

His Lok Sabha statement came amid heightened global concerns after shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 per cent of the world's crude oil, natural gas and LPG normally flows, was disrupted following the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Diversification of Crude Oil Sourcing

Puri said India has successfully diversified its crude oil sourcing to reduce dependence on the Hormuz route. Before the crisis, about 45 per cent of India's crude imports passed through the strait.

He said, "India's crude supply position is secure, and volumes secured exceed what Hormuz would have delivered. Before this crisis, approximately 45 per cent of India's crude imports transited the Hormuz route."

"Non-Hormuz sourcing has risen to approximately 70 per cent of crude imports, up from 55 per cent before the conflict began. India sources crude from 40 countries, against 27 in 2006-07," he added.

Managing Natural Gas Supply

The minister said domestic natural gas production stands at around 90 MMSCMD, while additional imports are being arranged to compensate for disruptions caused by force majeure at a major processing facility in Qatar.

"90 MMSCMD (Million Metric Standard Cubic Metres per Day) of natural gas domestically. A further 30 MMSCMD was previously imported through Gulf sources, now affected by the force majeure declaration from a major Qatari processing facility," he said in his Lok Sabha statement.

Under the government's priority allocation framework, piped natural gas for households and CNG for vehicles will continue to receive 100 per cent supply, while industrial users may receive up to 80 per cent of their previous consumption levels. The minister said, "Domestic piped gas to homes and CNG for vehicles receive 100 per cent supply with no cuts. Industrial and manufacturing consumers will receive upto 80 per cent of their previous six-month average."

Ensuring LPG Availability

To ensure adequate cooking gas availability, refineries have been directed to maximise LPG output. "In the last five days, LPG production has been increased by 28 per cent through refinery directives," Puri said.

India has also diversified LPG imports beyond the Gulf, securing cargoes from countries including the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria and Russia. The minister said, "It should be noted that India was previously importing approximately 60 per cent of its LPG requirements from Gulf countries such as Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait and 40 per cent is produced domestically. Procurement has now been actively diversified, with cargoes being secured from the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria, and Russia, in addition to available Gulf sources."

Allocation for Commercial LPG

The government has also decided that 20 per cent of the average monthly commercial LPG requirement will be allocated to restaurants and eateries through Oil Marketing Companies in coordination with state governments to prevent hoarding and black-marketing. "In a major decision, 20% of the average monthly Commercial LPG requirement will be allocated from today by OMCs, in coordination with the State Governments so that there is no hoarding or black marketing," the Minister said.

Puri stressed that the government's priority is ensuring an uninterrupted cooking gas supply to more than 33 crore households. "Modi government's foremost priority is that the kitchens of India's 33+ crore families, especially the poor and underprivileged, do not face any shortage. Domestic supply is fully protected and the delivery cycle is unchanged," he said.

A Call for Unity and Stability

The minister also urged the public not to spread rumours about fuel shortages, adding that India is navigating "the most severe global energy disruption in recorded history" while maintaining stable supplies.

The minister said, "This is not the moment for rumour-mongering or fake narratives. India is navigating the most severe global energy disruption in recorded history. Crude supply is flowing. Gas is prioritised for homes and farms. LPG production has been stepped up by 28 per cent. Consumer prices are held far below what markets and regional comparators would dictate. Schools are open. Petrol is on the forecourt. Every citizen, regardless of political affiliation, has a stake in that."

He added, "India must stand united behind its energy warriors, behind the institutions managing this crisis, and behind the national interest. The record of preparation and the record of response speak for themselves." (ANI)