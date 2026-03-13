Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disrupting Parliament, comparing him to a film character. He accused the opposition of creating disruptions after being given time to speak on the LPG issue but not adhering to it.

'Rahul is a character from Hum Nahi Sudhrenge': Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticised Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi while alleging that the opposition deliberately creates disruptions in Parliament despite being given opportunities to raise issues.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Singh said the opposition had sought permission to speak on the issue of LPG, but did not adhere to the subject. "There was a film--'Hum Nahi Sudhrenge'. Rahul Gandhi is a character from that very film. This morning, the Speaker said that he and everyone seated here are bound by the rules," Singh said.

He further claimed that members of the opposition had informed the Speaker that the LoP wanted to speak on the LPG issue. "Their people said that the Leader of Opposition wants to speak on LPG. If they have given notice on LPG, they should have spoken on LPG," the Union Minister said.

Singh alleged that the opposition creates situations that lead to disruptions and then claims that they were not allowed to speak. "In his mind, he thinks 'I am the king'. They deliberately create such situations. If they wanted to speak seriously, they would have spoken on LPG, then they would walk out and say that they weren't allowed to speak," he added.

'Congress works to spread delusions'

Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, stating that the nation will navigate through the shortage of LPG, just as it did during the COVID-19 pandemic. Singh said, "We have managed during the pandemic. We will manage this as well. They don't care because their leaders don't care. Congress works to spread delusions all day. Congress has nothing else to do."

Rahul Gandhi's warning on energy security

This comes after Rahul Gandhi said that the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz could have serious consequences for India's energy security, saying that "the pain has just started."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran is likely to have far-reaching global and domestic repercussions. He warned that the impact is already beginning to be felt across the country, claiming that restaurants are shutting down and there is growing panic among people over LPG availability.

The BJP launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of diverting the discussion from the LPG shortage to unrelated issues, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju saying that he ignored special permission to speak on the LPG shortage and instead raised another issue. (ANI)