Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi trolled as Congress heads for 0 wins, triggers meme fest

BJP leads in 46 constituencies, AAP trails with 24, and Congress faces a blank in Delhi elections, sparking memes and concerns over BJP's potential national revival.

Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took an early lead in 46 constituencies, according to the Election Commission's data released at 12 pm. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to narrow the gap briefly but still trailed behind, leading in only 24 seats, way below the majority mark of 36 seats. Meanwhile the Indian National Congress (INC), is set to draw a blank like the previous elections in Delhi. The place was once believed to be Congress' citadel and their decision to not join hands with the AAP was not a good one it seems.

As the early trends of the election came out, netizens sprung into action and Congress was at the receiving end of several trolls. Check out some of the memes going viral on X (previously known as Twitter).

Many INDIA bloc parties are concerned that a BJP victory in Delhi, following its significant wins in Haryana and Maharashtra, would help the party recover from its Lok Sabha setback. This win would allow the BJP to reclaim its narrative of being electorally invincible and that Narendra Modi remains highly popular.

The Opposition alliance cannot afford to let this happen, especially with crucial elections coming up in Bihar later this year and West Bengal next year. On the other hand, the Congress party believes that to revive nationally, it needs to regain ground in the states. For Delhi, this means defeating the AAP.

