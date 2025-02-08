'Sheesh Mahal to Kejriwal bashing': Twitter flooded with memes as AAP gets thrashing in Delhi polls; BEST ones

As results for Delhi Elections clearly depicted BJP's historic return in the national capital after 26 years, social media platforms are flooded with reactions. Many users have shared memes and jokes, particularly targeting Arvind Kejriwal, AAP and Congress.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who was seeking re-election for the fourth time, has lost from the New Delhi assembly seat. According to data by Election Commission (EC), BJP took a lead in 46 constituencies and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to narrow the gap briefly but still trailed behind, leading in only 24 seats, way below the majority mark of 36 seats. Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress (INC), is set to draw a blank like the previous elections in Delhi.

An old video of Arvind Kejriwal, where he is seen saying that the BJP and PM Modi will never be able to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in this lifetime, is also going viral.

Addressing a party workers' meeting in 2023 in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal had said, "Their intention is to topple the AAP government, and Narendra Modi ji wants to form a government in Delhi this way; they know they can't defeat us through elections. I want to tell Narendra Modi ji that you cannot defeat us in this life, and you will have to take another birth to defeat us in Delhi."

