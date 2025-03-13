DA Hike alert: Big salary, pension boost for govt employees; know when and how much?

Government employees' Dearness Allowance (DA) may increase in March or April 2025. Both employees and pensioners will benefit, leading to significant changes in salary and pension.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

It is believed that the government may announce DA hike in March or April. Along with government employees, pensioners will also benefit from the DA hike.

article_image2

Dearness Allowance (DA) is for employees, Dearness Relief is for pensioners. This DA hike may significantly increase employee salaries and pensions.


article_image3

How much can the DA of employees be increased?

Basic-level central govt employees may see a monthly increase of Rs 540-Rs 720. If the government increases DA by 3%, employees will get Rs 9,540 instead of Rs 9,000.

article_image4

If DA increases by 4%, employees will get Rs 9,720. Pensioners will also benefit. An employee with a basic salary of Rs 18,000 gets Rs 9,000 DA, 50% of their basic salary.

article_image5

In March 2024, the government increased DA by 4%, potentially making it 50%. Last year, the government increased DA by 3%, raising it from 50% to 53%.

