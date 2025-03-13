DA Hike alert: Big salary, pension boost for govt employees; know when and how much?

Read Full Gallery

Government employees' Dearness Allowance (DA) may increase in March or April 2025. Both employees and pensioners will benefit, leading to significant changes in salary and pension.

It is believed that the government may announce DA hike in March or April. Along with government employees, pensioners will also benefit from the DA hike.

Dearness Allowance (DA) is for employees, Dearness Relief is for pensioners. This DA hike may significantly increase employee salaries and pensions.

How much can the DA of employees be increased?

Basic-level central govt employees may see a monthly increase of Rs 540-Rs 720. If the government increases DA by 3%, employees will get Rs 9,540 instead of Rs 9,000.