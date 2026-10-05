- Home
- India
- College ID Benefits: Students Could Get Free AI Tools, Music Subscriptions And Major Discounts
College ID Benefits: Students Could Get Free AI Tools, Music Subscriptions And Major Discounts
Got a valid college ID? Students may be eligible for major perks, discounts and free trials on popular AI and entertainment services. Check out the latest Gemini AI, Spotify, Apple Music and other student offers.
கல்லூரி மாணவர்களுக்கு இலவச ஏ.ஐ டூல்கள்
Your college ID card gives you exclusive student benefits. It unlocks AI tools, streaming subscriptions, flight baggage allowances, and laptop discounts. Tech companies, airlines, and streaming platforms in India offer special student plans. These plans drop prices significantly.
Google offers one of the biggest perks right now. Eligible university students aged 18 and above get Google AI Plus free for one year. This student plan includes higher Gemini usage limits, 400GB cloud storage, and Gemini Omni access. Students also get unlimited uploads for Study Notebooks, Visuals, and Live features. You can claim this offer until December 31, 2026. Google says the subscription will cost Rs 399 per month after that if you do not cancel it.
மாணவர்களுக்கு குறைந்த விலையில் ஸ்ட்ரீமிங் பிரீமியம் ஆப்ஸ்
Students can easily cut down their monthly entertainment bills. Spotify Premium Student costs just Rs 69 per month in India after the introductory offer. SheerID verifies your student status for this. Apple Music also offers a student plan at Rs 69 per month. This Apple plan includes Apple TV at no extra cost. Students must verify their status and can keep this rate for up to four years.
YouTube also provides a student membership in India. However, the Rs 89 price circulating online is not a globally confirmed current rate. Students must enroll in an eligible higher education institution and verify their status through SheerID.
ஐடி கார்டு மூலம் பயணங்கள் & கேட்ஜெட்களிலும் சேமிக்கலாம்
IndiGo offers a special Student Fare for flyers. This fare gives up to a 10% discount on domestic base fares and an extra 10kg baggage allowance. You need a valid student ID or acceptance letter to claim this. The Apple Education Store offers special student pricing on eligible MacBooks and iPads. For example, the MacBook Air currently starts at Rs 1,37,900 on the Indian Apple Education Store with these savings.
ஸ்டூடண்ட் அட்வான்டேஜ் திட்டம்!
Samsung runs a Student Advantage program for buyers. This program offers special pricing on select Galaxy devices. Discounts vary based on the product and the institution. Samsung currently offers up to a 10% student discount for select colleges. Future developers also get great perks. The GitHub Student Developer Pack gives students access to GitHub Copilot Student. It also includes partner benefits like select free domains and cloud credits.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.