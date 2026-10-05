Your college ID card gives you exclusive student benefits. It unlocks AI tools, streaming subscriptions, flight baggage allowances, and laptop discounts. Tech companies, airlines, and streaming platforms in India offer special student plans. These plans drop prices significantly.

Google offers one of the biggest perks right now. Eligible university students aged 18 and above get Google AI Plus free for one year. This student plan includes higher Gemini usage limits, 400GB cloud storage, and Gemini Omni access. Students also get unlimited uploads for Study Notebooks, Visuals, and Live features. You can claim this offer until December 31, 2026. Google says the subscription will cost Rs 399 per month after that if you do not cancel it.