A Nagpur couple, Akshay Holey and Divya Lohakare Holey, are growing Kashmir saffron indoors using aeroponics. Their innovative farming venture generates annual revenue of ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

A couple from Nagpur, Maharashtra, has found an innovative way to cultivate Kashmir's prized saffron without depending on the region's cold climate. Akshay Holey and Divya Lohakare Holey have turned indoor farming technology into a successful business by growing the world's costliest spice in a controlled environment. Using aeroponics, a soil-free cultivation technique, the couple transformed a small room into a saffron-growing facility and established a venture that generates annual revenue of ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh. Their journey highlights how technology and innovative farming methods can create opportunities for saffron cultivation beyond its traditional growing regions.

How Nagpur Couple Started Growing Saffron?

Akshay, a BBA graduate who previously worked in the garment industry, and Divya, a former bank employee, began exploring business opportunities in 2018. They travelled to Kashmir and spent around three and a half months learning saffron cultivation techniques from local farmers.

Their first experiment involved setting up an 80-square-foot vertical aeroponic unit on their terrace. They started with just 100 saffron corms weighing approximately 1 kg and harvested only a few grams during their initial attempt.

Aeroponics Helps Grow Saffron Without Soil

Aeroponics is a cultivation technique in which plants grow without soil. Their roots are suspended and supplied with water and nutrients through a fine mist. The couple use this method to recreate the environmental conditions required for saffron cultivation in a controlled indoor facility.

Their saffron cultivation cycle runs from August to December. The remaining months are dedicated to maintaining and preparing the corms for subsequent harvests.

Saffron Business Generates Up To ₹50 Lakh Annually

Encouraged by their initial results, Akshay and Divya gradually invested in technology and expanded their operations. Speaking to The Times of India, Akshay said their production eventually increased to around 1,600 grams, following which they expanded their business across two locations.

The couple initially invested approximately ₹55 lakh in the venture. Over five years, their business generated around ₹1.3 crore in revenue, while their combined saffron production reached 45 kg last year. Between 2023 and 2025, their annual revenue ranged from ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

Couple Trains Farmers In Saffron Cultivation

In addition to managing their own saffron farm, Akshay and Divya conduct training programmes for farmers interested in adopting aeroponic cultivation. They guide participants through the growing process and also purchase the saffron produced by trained farmers through a buyback arrangement.

Their venture demonstrates how indoor farming technology can help extend saffron cultivation to regions beyond its traditional growing areas.