BJP National President Nitin Nabin highlights the inclusive spirit of Chhath Puja, noting how the festival fosters equality and unity among all people, as Bihar celebrates the holy Kharna ritual with deep faith and traditional observance.

Nitin Nabin Celebrates Chhath Puja Significance and Inclusive Nature

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 14 (ANI): BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday highlighted the inclusive nature and cultural significance of Chhath Puja, saying the festival brings people together without any distinction between the ordinary and the prominent, as devotees across Bihar celebrated Kharna, the second day of the four-day festival.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Nabin said the festival's central message of equality and collective faith had helped the centuries-old tradition of Bihar gain recognition across the country and the world. "The most significant aspect of the Kharna Puja and the great Chhath festival is that the blessings of the divine are bestowed equally upon everyone--whether ordinary or prominent. It is precisely for this reason that this tradition--a cornerstone of Bihar’s culture--has gained recognition across the country and throughout the world. Everyone comes together as one; there is no distinction between the 'ordinary' and the 'prominent'--all are equal. It is this unique, inclusive nature that has allowed the tradition of Bihar to resonate across the nation and the globe," he said.

Extending his wishes on the occasion, the BJP national president said he hoped the festival would bring prosperity and progress to every household and encourage people to work together towards a better future. "Everyone is celebrating this great festival Chhath today--together with their families and all those around them. May there be prosperity and progress in our homes, and may we all move forward together toward the dream we have envisioned--the dream of building a better future," Nabin told the media.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary arrived at Nabin's residence in Patna on Saturday to extend his greetings on the occasion of Kharna. Speaking to reporters, Choudhary wished prosperity for Bihar and blessings for the entire country. "May everyone receive blessings. May the blessings of the Mother Goddess reach the entire nation over the next 36 hours, and may Bihar prosper; this is my earnest wish," he said.

Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain also visited Nabin's residence along with BJP leaders and ministers on the occasion. State Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said Chhath Puja had emerged as a festival with global recognition, highlighting its message of equality and collective participation. "We are fortunate that the entire world is looking toward Bihar today, as the great festival of Chhath has gained global recognition. It is a festival that embodies equality--where the rich and the poor appear together, united in the same spirit. It has truly become a grand celebration of popular faith. Today, we--along with key party workers from across Bihar--have gathered at the residence of Nitin Nabin, who has journeyed from being an ordinary Bharatiya Janata Party worker to a national-level leader," Tiwari told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Nabin's wife, Deepmala Srivastava, prepared Kharna Prasad at their residence. She described the ritual as a process of mental and spiritual preparation ahead of the rigorous fast observed by devotees. "With 'Kharna' today, a process involving the purification of the mind, we are preparing ourselves for the fast that begins tomorrow. The entire family, in fact, the whole community, is contributing to this observance. Chhathi Maiya is always special, and this grand festival will always remain significant," she told ANI.

The four-day Chhath Puja began on November 13 with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on Saturday. On the third day, November 15, devotees will gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun. The festival will conclude on November 16 with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. During Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset and break it after offering prayers and traditional prasad, generally comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. They subsequently undertake a rigorous fast of approximately 36 hours without food or water. Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, Chhath Puja is marked by rituals emphasising purity, discipline, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families. (ANI)