RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the NDA for naming the new Kachi Dargah-Bidupur bridge 'Nitish Setu', calling it a symbolic political end for Nitish Kumar. Meanwhile, devotees across Bihar celebrate Chhath Puja with traditional fervor.

Tejashwi Yadav Criticises Bridge Naming

Bihar Leader of the Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday criticised the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over its decision to name the newly constructed six-lane Kachi Dargah–Bidupur Ganga bridge ‘Nitish Setu’ after former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the move signals the end of the veteran leader's active political relevance. Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is their government; they can name it whatever they please. They may have named it 'Nitish Setu', but in a way, they have also finished off Nitish Kumar. Usually, such names are given—or statues are erected—in memory of those who are no longer with us. Yet, in this case, the naming has been done while he is still alive. It is as if they are sending a message that, politically, Nitish Kumar is already finished."

Yadav’s remarks come a day after Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced that the 19.76-kilometre-long six-lane corridor connecting Patna and Vaishali districts—scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 21—would be named in honour of the JD(U) chief. While NDA allies, including JD(U) and BJP leaders, hailed the decision as a tribute to the "architect of modern Bihar", Yadav characterised the gesture as a symbolic political obituary.

Throughout his tenure as Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister—spanning over 18 years across multiple terms—Nitish Kumar consistently refrained from naming state government schemes, universities, stadiums, or major infrastructure projects after himself. Naming the Kachi Dargah–Bidupur six-lane bridge ‘Nitish Setu’ marks the first time a landmark public infrastructure project in Bihar has been officially named after him, occurring after he stepped down as Chief Minister.

Amid the political sparring, the RJD leader also extended warm greetings to citizens on the occasion of Chhath Puja, noting the festival's growing global footprint. The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal. This year, Chhath Puja began with Nahay Khay on November 13. The festival will continue with Kharna on November 14, followed by Sandhya Arghya on November 15, and will conclude with Usha Arghya on November 16.