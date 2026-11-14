Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has questioned the Telangana government over the use of public funds for the Bharat Summit 2026, while BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi raised concerns over the event's links to foreign organizations and international agendas.

Union Minister Questions Telangana Government Over Bharat Summit 2026

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday questioned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's claim that the Bharat Summit would attract future investments to the state, asking how foreign investors could be expected to invest in a country whose government is being described as "fascist" by Congress leaders.

Talking to ANI here, questioning the nature of the collaboration, Kishan Reddy said the Telangana government must explain the expenditure of public funds and the formal procedures followed in organising the event. "For the past two days in Hyderabad, the All India Congress Party and the Telangana government have been jointly organising an event called the Bharat Summit. I must ask: how can the Telangana government officially spend public funds on behalf of the Congress party? The Telangana government needs to explain the nature of its collaboration with the Congress party, how it spends these funds, and what formal procedures are being followed," he said.

He also questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's claims that the summit would help attract future investments to Telangana, referring to statements by Congress leaders describing the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre as fascist. "CM Revanth Reddy claims that this summit will attract future investments to Telangana. But given that his own leaders are busy claiming that the country is currently under a fascist government led by Narendra Modi—how does he expect foreign investors to invest in a nation supposedly run by fascists?" Kishan Reddy said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday slammed the Congress party and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, demanding an explanation for inviting international figures linked to organisations funded by George Soros’s Open Society network and Amnesty International. In a post on X, Trivedi questioned the intent behind the conclave.

He asked whether the summit was genuinely a forum for constructive dialogue or an effort to create an international platform to amplify anti-India narratives. "Congress and Rahul Gandhi have to give an answer to the nation," Trivedi stated, alleging that the presence of certain foreign participants and international networks on a Congress-backed political stage raises deep suspicions about a broader agenda.

To substantiate his allegations, the BJP spokesperson cited several publicly available records and past enforcement actions involving the invitees and their affiliated organisations. Trivedi pointed out that the Centre for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), with which summit participant Guillaume Long is associated as a Senior Research Fellow, reportedly received $420,000 in grants in 2021 from the George Soros-backed Open Society Policy Centre.

The 2-day Bharat Summit 2026 has brought together roughly 1,000 delegates, policymakers, and thinkers from 70 countries to deliberate on global geopolitics, democracy, climate change, artificial intelligence, and progressive politics. Alongside Gaurav Gogoi, senior leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Salman Khurshid, and Shashi Tharoor are participating in the deliberations.