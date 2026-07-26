PM Narendra Modi has announced a high-powered task force led by Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms in India's examination system. In a new video amid the NEET row, PM Modi said the government wants a transparent, technology-driven education system and is working on stricter laws to prevent irregularities and protect students' futures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms in India's examination system. In a new video released on Sunday amid the ongoing NEET controversy, PM Modi said the government is taking steps to protect students' futures and ensure greater transparency in examinations.

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'Reliable, transparent and technology driven ,education, system'

The Prime Minister said the government has already put in place a fast-track court framework, adding that the education system must become transparent and technology-driven, while the government is also working on a new law to introduce stricter rules. He said the task force will review the examination system and submit its recommendations at the earliest, after which the government will take steps based on its report to restore trust and ensure the credibility of future exams.

PM Modi added that those responsible for damaging students' futures are facing legal action and are in jail. The announcement comes a day after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister following student protests.

Centre plans tougher anti-paper leak law amid NEET row

The Centre is preparing to introduce a strict anti-paper leak law aimed at stopping cheating and other malpractice in competitive and government examinations across the country. The proposed law is expected to include measures such as Special Fast-Track Courts and a Special Task Force (STF) to deal with examination-related offences and ensure that those involved face quick action.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called off its protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday, saying it took the decision in "good faith" after receiving assurances from the government on its demands.

The agitation ended after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet. The resignation came after more than a month of protests over alleged examination irregularities, including a 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk.

According to the CJP, the government has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide. It has also assured the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters in different parts of the country.

The organisation had submitted a five-point charter calling for wider reforms in the education and examination systems. It said another round of talks with the government would take place after four weeks.

Pradhan said he resigned to ensure that protests over examination irregularities were not used by "anti-national forces" for their own purposes.

Delhi Metro reopens all station gates

Following the end of the protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that entry and exit gates at all stations across the Delhi Metro network had been reopened for passengers.

The gates had earlier been closed at several stations in view of the protests in the national capital.

Sonam Wangchuk urges protesters to stay humble

On Saturday, activist Sonam Wangchuk congratulated students and protesters following Pradhan's resignation and urged them to remain calm and humble. Speaking to reporters at Medanta Hospital, Wangchuk welcomed the government's decision and thanked people across the country for supporting what he described as a peaceful democratic movement.

"I welcome and respect the step taken by the government and Dharmendra Pradhan ji. I congratulate all the countrymen, as this is a victory for democracy that we witnessed today," Wangchuk said.

He also called on people to continue protecting democracy through peaceful means.

Wangchuk credited the CJP team, volunteers, students and citizens across the country for keeping the movement alive. He also praised protesters for maintaining peace despite tensions during the agitation.

He said that while there had been some isolated incidents, the real strength of democracy came from peaceful resistance rather than violence.

"The true strength of democracy comes from our peace, not from muscle power," Wangchuk said.

He urged protesters to remain humble after what he described as a major achievement.

"Now, when you feel that victory has been achieved, humility in victory is the most important thing; it defines and displays your character," he said.

Wangchuk also stressed that Pradhan's resignation should not be seen as the final goal of the movement. According to him, the country now needs meaningful and lasting reforms in the education system.

"On one hand, while we have achieved accountability this time, there is now a need to work on reforms. A nation is not built merely by a resignation," he said.

He called for continued efforts to improve the education system and ensure that examination processes are fair and reliable.

(With agency inputs)