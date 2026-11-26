Common people, especially non-veg lovers, are in for a huge shock soon. Chicken and egg prices across the country are set to touch the sky. The poultry sector is facing a severe crisis as the prices of maize and soybean, used in chicken feed, have shot up crazily.

If this situation continues, poultry sources warn that chicken prices might go up by Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg, and egg prices might increase by Rs 3 to Rs 4 per piece.